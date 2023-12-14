High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after acquiring an additional 341,369,646 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,345,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,730,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,333,184,000 after purchasing an additional 265,117 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,891,819,000 after purchasing an additional 864,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 2.8 %

UNP stock traded up $6.57 on Thursday, reaching $243.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,834. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $244.49. The firm has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

