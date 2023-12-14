High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,220 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,028,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,694,000 after acquiring an additional 926,319 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,029,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,852,000 after buying an additional 921,072 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,446,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,954,000 after buying an additional 531,769 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 374.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,476,000 after buying an additional 508,385 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,879,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,474,000 after acquiring an additional 435,209 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPHQ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,414. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $53.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

