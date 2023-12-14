High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Buys 160 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $853,748,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,726,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,033,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,320,000 after purchasing an additional 113,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,786.7% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.06. The company had a trading volume of 235,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,721. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.14. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $107.06. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

