High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Buys 302 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471,765,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,252,070,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,985,181,000 after buying an additional 11,195,952 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318,871 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AMD stock traded up $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $139.98. 25,817,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,714,004. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $141.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,151.68, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

