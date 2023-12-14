High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Buys 6,800 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYLD. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,045,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 32,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 20,004 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RYLD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 237,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,482. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35.

