High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $57.55. 727,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,945. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

