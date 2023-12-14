High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BABA traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.37. 10,166,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,475,760. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.60. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $70.08 and a 1 year high of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.