High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. HubSpot comprises 1.4% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,519,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,519,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total value of $3,890,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at $256,473,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,850 shares of company stock worth $20,886,509. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Argus increased their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $695.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.62.

HubSpot Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of HUBS traded up $12.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $546.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,799. The business has a fifty day moving average of $460.69 and a 200 day moving average of $499.15. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.37 and a beta of 1.62. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.99 and a 1 year high of $581.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

