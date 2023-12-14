High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,985,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 487,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after purchasing an additional 242,874 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 56,740 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,167,000 after purchasing an additional 130,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 55.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after buying an additional 114,439 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IAT stock traded up $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $42.62. 825,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $53.92.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

