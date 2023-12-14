High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT traded up $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $80.21. 489,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,728. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $83.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

