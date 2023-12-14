High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 592.0% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after acquiring an additional 43,403 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 86.0% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $5.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $276.48. 484,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,527. The stock has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $231.49 and a 12-month high of $278.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.56.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

