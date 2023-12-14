High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,984,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,679,000 after buying an additional 308,475 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,201,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,170,000 after buying an additional 916,282 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,106,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,695,000 after buying an additional 102,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,703,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,428,000 after buying an additional 182,087 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

COWZ stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.07. 2,079,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average is $49.14.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3003 per share. This is a boost from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

