High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 4.1% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.68. 1,940,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,821,170. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.47 and its 200 day moving average is $95.92. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

