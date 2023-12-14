High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,728. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $78.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.15.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

