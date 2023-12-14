High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,059 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period.

IJR traded up $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $106.63. 1,724,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,114,417. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.27.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

