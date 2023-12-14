High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $289,000 Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,253,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 269,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,402 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.17. 8,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,971. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.67. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $90.70 and a 52 week high of $122.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

