High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $3 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.2% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,923,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,566 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,527,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,861,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,044,000 after acquiring an additional 927,864 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,576,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,440,000 after acquiring an additional 579,250 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $49.89. 1,248,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,709. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.4221 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

