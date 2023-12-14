High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $524,000 Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.90. 1,986,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,718,820. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

