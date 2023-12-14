High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $589,000 Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,220 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,936,000.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.36. 109,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,121. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average is $46.58. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- What are blue chip stocks? An overview of blue chips
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 4 beaten-down consumer giants analysts say have upside
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.