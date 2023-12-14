High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $589,000 Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,220 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,936,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.36. 109,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,121. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average is $46.58. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.1341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.