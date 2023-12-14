High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.2% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIGI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,762. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $77.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average is $73.89.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

