High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 4.1% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.35. 330,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,957. The firm has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.36. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $170.69.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

