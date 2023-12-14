High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Invests $204,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,603 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 205.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.80. 4,365,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,638,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.13. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.87.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

