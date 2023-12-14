High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XSLV. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.29. The stock had a trading volume of 14,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,934. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $460.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $48.23.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

