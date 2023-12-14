High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.18. 840,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378,546. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $137.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

