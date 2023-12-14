High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $305,000 Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kenvue stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.08. 3,733,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,839,840. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KVUE. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

