High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 71.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 95,220 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 126,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 11.8% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Schlumberger Stock Up 3.8 %
SLB stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,416,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,220,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.80. The company has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.78.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,876.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,429,917. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
