High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 2,568 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.9% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,658,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $353,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $65.88. The company had a trading volume of 159,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average of $63.01. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $66.13.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

