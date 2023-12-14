High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,555 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,269,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,797,000 after purchasing an additional 909,584 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,502,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,489,000 after purchasing an additional 104,883 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,331,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,739,000 after purchasing an additional 212,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after purchasing an additional 509,545 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $28.84. 1,340,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,402. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.44. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $28.97.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.