High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 3.3% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,364,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.83. The company had a trading volume of 499,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,010. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $112.04. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.54.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

