High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $235.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,370. The firm has a market cap of $332.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $236.58.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

