High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after purchasing an additional 560,535 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 287,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,868,000 after purchasing an additional 280,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $15,258,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VHT traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $247.77. 65,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,016. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $252.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.