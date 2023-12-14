High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Edward Jones downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.32. 2,292,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,663,287. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average of $70.19. The stock has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

