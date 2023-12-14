High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Sells 147 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,468 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,562,000 after purchasing an additional 193,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,628,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,592,000 after purchasing an additional 98,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,916,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,332,033. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $165.10 and a fifty-two week high of $192.40.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

