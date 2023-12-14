High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Sells 303 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $6.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $444.98. 385,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,324. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $444.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.48. The stock has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

