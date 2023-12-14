High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Sells 462 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.5% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after buying an additional 208,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

IEFA traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.48. 7,296,318 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.33. The company has a market cap of $102.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

