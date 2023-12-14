High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Sells 738 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XMLV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XMLV traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,045. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.90. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $56.96. The company has a market capitalization of $964.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

