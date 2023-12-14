High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.7% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.35.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $278.86. 392,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,307. The company has a market cap of $149.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

