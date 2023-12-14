Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Highway Stock Performance
NASDAQ HIHO opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12. Highway has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.
Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter. Highway had a negative net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%.
Highway Company Profile
Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.
