Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Highway Stock Performance

NASDAQ HIHO opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12. Highway has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter. Highway had a negative net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%.

Highway Cuts Dividend

Highway Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. Highway’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.66%.

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

