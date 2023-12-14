Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.0 %

HON traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.15. 219,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,230. The company has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $217.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.