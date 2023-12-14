Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Randolph Co Inc

Randolph Co Inc increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 4.6% of Randolph Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $28,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 21.7% during the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 2,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 69,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,872,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $203.20. 452,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,478. The company has a market cap of $133.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.63 and a 200-day moving average of $192.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $217.22.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.60.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

