Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 31.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $1,977,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $245,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $203.08 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $217.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $133.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

