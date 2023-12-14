Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 72.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,747 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $43,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HWM opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

