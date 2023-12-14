HS Management Partners LLC Acquires 68,424 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,424 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises approximately 4.3% of HS Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. HS Management Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Diageo worth $90,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 19.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.66) to GBX 2,950 ($37.03) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.17. 228,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,514. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.85. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

