HS Management Partners LLC Grows Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,974,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,275 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 5.5% of HS Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HS Management Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of PayPal worth $115,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,022,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,250,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.83.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

