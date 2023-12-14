HS Management Partners LLC Purchases 9,985 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 5.2% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HS Management Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Lockheed Martin worth $110,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $6.46 on Thursday, hitting $444.98. The stock had a trading volume of 385,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,324. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $444.49 and a 200 day moving average of $445.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

