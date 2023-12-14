HS Management Partners LLC Sells 339,740 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

HS Management Partners LLC trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,740 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up approximately 2.0% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. HS Management Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Marriott International worth $41,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,449,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,016,000 after purchasing an additional 142,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,982,000 after acquiring an additional 74,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Marriott International by 3,189.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.39. The stock had a trading volume of 316,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,295. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.37 and a 52 week high of $221.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.80.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

