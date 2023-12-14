HS Management Partners LLC Sells 42,225 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

HS Management Partners LLC cut its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42,225 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands accounts for 5.3% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. HS Management Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Yum! Brands worth $110,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.82. 307,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,702. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,759.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,751 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

