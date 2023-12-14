HS Management Partners LLC Takes $83.49 Million Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,789,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,491,000. Mattel makes up approximately 4.0% of HS Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. HS Management Partners LLC owned 1.07% of Mattel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 30.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Mattel in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Mattel stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 497,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,859. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average is $20.14.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 19.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

