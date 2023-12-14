Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Humacyte’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Humacyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Humacyte alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Humacyte

Humacyte Trading Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ HUMA opened at $2.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.38. Humacyte has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Equities research analysts expect that Humacyte will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 27.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.