Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hummingbird Resources Stock Up 22.4 %

OTCMKTS:HUMRF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,428. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16. Hummingbird Resources has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.28.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

