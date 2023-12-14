Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hummingbird Resources Stock Up 22.4 %
OTCMKTS:HUMRF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,428. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16. Hummingbird Resources has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.28.
Hummingbird Resources Company Profile
